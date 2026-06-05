Papa John’s confirmed the closure of 300 restaurants before the end of 2027 —200 of them during 2026— and the dismissal of 7% of its global corporate staff —about 7,280 people—, as part of a restructuring plan to cut costs. The move was announced by CFO Ravi Thanawala during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts.

The chain operates about 6,000 locations in roughly 50 countries. In 2025, it posted revenue of $2.1 billion, similar to the previous year, but with profits declining. Its shares have fallen 31% over the last twelve months.

Which Papa John’s restaurants will close and why?

Thanawala explained that the selected locations are those that do not meet the brand’s standards or do not have a viable path to profitability. In other cases, they are stores that can be replaced by a nearby location.

The plan includes 200 closures during 2026 and 100 additional ones before the end of 2027, for a total of 300 closed locations. The company did not specify which cities or states would see the most closures.

What is known:

200 closures scheduled during 2026

100 additional closures before the end of 2027

The affected locations are those that fail to meet operational or financial standards

How do these mass layoffs affect workers?

The 7% reduction in the corporate staff amounts to about 7,280 jobs eliminated, according to records filed with regulators in March 2025. Thanawala did not specify when those layoffs occurred or whether there will be new rounds of cuts.

Added to that are the jobs tied to the closure of the 200 restaurants scheduled for 2026. The company did not report how many store workers will lose their jobs, so the total labor impact is still undefined.