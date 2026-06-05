One of the best ways to extend the useful life of a phone is to charge it properly. The problem is that most people tend to do this as an automatic process, without considering technical details that could affect the device’s operation and durability.

In this sense, technology and smartphone experts say that the order in which the electrical components are connected makes a difference in the battery life, charging ports, and the charging cable.

The phone or the charger: Which one is connected first?

According to advice from manufacturers and experts, the first thing to connect is the charger to the power outlet and then the cable to the phone. Doing this helps the electrical flow stabilize inside the charger adapter before the power is transferred to the phone.

By keeping this order, the charger acts as a buffer against possible voltage surges and other irregularities that may occur in the power grid.

If, on the contrary, the cable is connected to the device first and then to the power outlet, both the internal circuits and the battery receive the impact of the initial energy fluctuation directly.

This practice affects the phone’s overall performance and significantly reduces the battery’s charge retention capacity.

Other tips to extend the life of your phone

There is also a correct procedure for disconnecting the phone from the power supply. First, remove the cable from the phone, and then the charger from the outlet. This cleanly interrupts the power circuit and prevents return surges or residual sparks at the device port.

Additionally, to maximize battery life as much as possible, it is recommended to: