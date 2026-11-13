The Anti-Aircraft Battalion of the Argentine Navy carried out a live-fire exercise with Bofors 40/70 mm guns at the training range of the Baterías Marine Infantry Base.

During the drills, personnel tested their weapons systems against fixed ground targets and aerial targets in a series of maneuvers aimed at improving military readiness.

The activities were part of a training exercise by the argentinian Marine Infantry Amphibious Brigade. The training was also tied to preparations for the UNITAS 2027 Multinational Exercise, a military cooperation effort involving forces from different countries.

What the live-fire tests with the 40 mm Bofors guns were like

The exercise included two types of drills: on one hand, the Base Defense Battery carried out simultaneous firing with four Bofors 40/70 mm guns against fixed ground targets. The maneuver allowed crews to work on the coordinated use of these artillery pieces.

On the other hand, the training included specific air defense drills. For this, parachute-suspended targets were used after being dropped from a Sea King helicopter belonging to the Second Naval Helicopter Squadron.

The exercise tested the accuracy of the shots and the coordination needed to use the defense systems.

According to the Argentine Navy, the exercise also focused on the organization of the batteries, fire control and carrying out the various procedures involved in the operations.

Which units took part in the Argentine Navy operation

The deployment required the involvement of different components of the Marine Infantry Amphibious Brigade. The activity received support from the No. 1 Field Artillery Battalion, the Command and Logistics Support Battalion, the No. 1 Communications Battalion and the No. 2 Marine Infantry Battalion.

Also taking part were the Amphibious Engineers Company, the Barracks Services Group, the Weapons Workshop, the Baterías Marine Infantry Base, the Second Naval Helicopter Squadron and the Amphibious Commandos Group.

Coordination among the different components is important in operations that require integrating weapons systems, communications and specialized personnel.

UNITAS 2027: Why the Argentine Navy is training its personnel

One of the goals behind this exercise is preparation for the UNITAS 2027 Multinational Exercise. These types of events allow the participating forces to train common procedures and test their ability to act in a coordinated way in naval and amphibious operations.

In that context, the training aims to ensure crews can operate their weapons systems and respond in a coordinated way to different training scenarios.

In this way, the exercise made it possible to put the Bofors 40/70 mm guns through their paces, while also reinforcing the training of the personnel who make up the Argentine Navy’s air defense setup.