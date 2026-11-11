Renewing a U.S. passport by mail or online is the most convenient option, but it is not available for all passports. One case that is excluded is a damaged passport.

If the document has damage beyond normal wear and tear, the State Department does not accept the simplified renewal process and requires the application to be submitted in person.

What counts as a damaged passport

Not every mark disqualifies the document. The issue is whether the damage goes beyond the normal wear and tear that any passport accumulates with use. A passport is considered damaged, and therefore not eligible for simple renewal, if it is torn, wet or shows signs of having come into contact with water, has loose, detached or missing pages, has printing or a photo that is illegible or blurred, or has a damaged cover. In those cases, the document loses its integrity and cannot be used as the basis for a remote renewal.

Normal wear and tear is different: slightly worn edges or a slight bend from everyday use do not make a passport “damaged.” The line is whether the deterioration affects the legibility or integrity of the document.

Online renewals are rejected, and it must be done in person

When a passport is damaged, the application must be filed in person with Form DS-11, the same form used by first-time passport applicants. In general, the process involves: