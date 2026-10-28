With its striking large, fenestrated leaves, the monstera is one of the favorites in the world of houseplants.

Native to the tropical forests of Central America, there are more than 50 species of this plant, although the best known for indoor decorating is Monstera deliciosa, according to the University of Pennsylvania extension.

With that in mind, to ensure healthy growth, it is essential to know the light conditions it needs so you can then decide the best place to put it.

The perfect place to put a monstera indoors: what conditions it needs

The institution explains that this plant needs warm temperatures ranging from 15 C to 29 C and plenty of light to grow healthily.

The perfect spot will therefore be any place in the office, living room, bedroom or kitchen that lets it receive plenty of bright light, but never direct sun.

Another point to keep in mind is that, because of the conditions in its native habitat, the monstera needs a spot with 50% humidity, so it is also recommended to place it near a humidifier if the environment tends to be dry.

How to water a monstera so it grows healthy indoors

As a general rule, overwatering can rot this plant’s roots. Still, it’s important to give it the amount of water it needs.

The guidance is to wait until 2.5 to 5 cm of the topsoil is completely dry before watering again.

In addition, it is advised to fertilize every two weeks during the growing season and monthly in winter, always using a fertilizer suitable for houseplants.