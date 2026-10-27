Commercial air fresheners usually mask bad odors with artificial perfume that fades within minutes. That is why a natural, very low-cost homemade trick has gained popularity: boiling orange peels with cinnamon and cloves in a pot of water. The result is a citrusy, spiced aroma that spreads throughout the house.

What is boiling orange peels with cinnamon and cloves good for

The goal of this combination is to naturally freshen indoor spaces and help neutralize odors. As it boils, the steam picks up the aromas from the peel and spices, disperses through different rooms, and helps cover up and mask strong odors, especially in the kitchen and other enclosed spaces. In practice, it works as a natural stovetop air freshener, with a scent associated with fall and the holidays.

The key is the essential oils in each ingredient, which are volatile: Heat releases them and sends them into the steam, which spreads them through the room. Orange peel provides limonene, the compound responsible for its classic citrusy, fresh, and strong scent that helps cover odors. Cinnamon adds its warm, sweet smell, thanks to cinnamaldehyde, its main aromatic compound.

Cloves add that spicy, intense fragrance thanks to eugenol, their main component. The blend of citrus, sweetness, and spice is what creates that enveloping, “warm” aroma that is so distinctive.

Step by step: How to make the mixture at home

The preparation is very simple:

Fill a pot with water and put it on the stove.

Add the peels from one or two oranges, washed beforehand, one or two cinnamon sticks, and a few cloves.

Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat to the minimum so it slowly releases its aroma.

Let the steam spread through the house, keeping an eye on the pot.

Why it’s recommended

Beyond the result, its appeal is that it is a natural, inexpensive, readily available alternative to commercial air fresheners. It uses ingredients that are usually found in any kitchen, does not leave the air filled with aerosol chemicals, makes use of scraps that would normally be thrown away, like orange peel, and lets you adjust the strength of the scent to taste, depending on how much peel and spice you use. In addition, as it spreads with the steam, the fragrance reaches the entire room, something a spray cannot do.