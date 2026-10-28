Plastic containers used to store food can develop orange stains from tomato sauce, grease and stubborn odors that do not always come out with a regular wash. Although dish soap helps remove dirt, some food pigments can remain stuck to the surface of the container.

That is why this homemade alternative involves making a paste with two tablespoons of baking soda, a teaspoon of water and a few drops of dish soap. The mix combines the cleaning power of soap with baking soda’s ability to help lift residue with gentle scrubbing.

What the baking soda, water and dish soap mix does for food containers

This mixture is used to clean plastic containers with food stains, grease residue and stuck-on grime. It can be especially useful on food containers used to store sauces, stews and tomato-based dishes, which often leave hard-to-remove orange marks.

Baking soda works as a gentle abrasive that helps loosen residue when the surface is scrubbed. Dish soap, for its part, helps break down grease and makes it easier to rinse away the dirt. Water, meanwhile, helps combine the ingredients and form a paste that can be spread over stained areas.

How to prepare and apply the mixture to remove stains from food containers

To try this homemade method, you need three ingredients that are usually available in the kitchen. The mixture should have a paste-like consistency so it sticks to the stained areas.

The ingredients are:

2 tablespoons baking soda.

1 teaspoon water.

A few drops of liquid dish soap.

The steps are simple:

Make the paste : mix the baking soda with the water and dish soap until you get a thick consistency.

Apply to the stains : spread the mixture inside the container, especially over orange marks or stuck-on residue.

Let it sit : wait at least 15 minutes so the paste stays in contact with the surface.

Scrub gently : use a white sponge to help lift the residue without scratching the plastic.

Rinse and wash: remove all of the mixture with water and wash the container again with dish soap before using it to store food.

This method is described in Martha Stewart’s guide to tomato stains in plastic containers. If the marks remain, the treatment can be repeated, as long as the material allows it.

Why baking soda helps clean plastic and what precautions to take

Baking soda is a mildly alkaline substance that mainly acts as a gentle abrasive. When scrubbed against the surface, it helps remove food residue without resorting to harsher cleaning products.

To avoid damaging food containers, keep these precautions in mind:

Do not use steel wool or rough tools, because they can scratch the surface and make it harder to clean later.

Rinse the container very well after applying the paste to remove all traces of baking soda and dish soap.

Avoid storing very hot food in plastic containers and check that they are microwave-safe before heating them.

The American Cleaning Institute guide on plastic containers also recommends washing the containers after treating stains.