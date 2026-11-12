Two federal agents reported watching a silent, matte-black triangle rise over a mountain ridge, hover and then shoot off into a canyon, according to UFO files the Department of War released Oct. 23 under its PURSUE program.

The sighting happened in June near a sensitive national security site in the western United States. It appears in two documents. One is a statement the agents gave the FBI. The other is a memo from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, the Pentagon office that investigates UFO reports.

Both are part of the seventh batch of records released through PURSUE, short for the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters. The program began publishing files May 8 after President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to declassify them.

UAP stands for unidentified anomalous phenomena, the government’s term for what most people call UFOs. Anyone can browse the records for free at war.gov/UFO . The department says more files will follow on a rolling basis.

What did the federal agents see when the silent triangle appeared?

According to the AARO memo, the object climbed roughly 200 to 300 feet above the ridgeline over about 10 seconds. It then hung in place for around 20 seconds.

Next, it banked toward a canyon and dropped out of sight behind the terrain in two to three seconds. The witnesses estimated it covered about 1.5 miles in that final burst.

The agents described a dark, non-reflective object that made no sound and had no visible engines. One compared it to a delta-wing drone. Delta wing refers to the swept, triangle-shaped wing used on some military aircraft.

A third official at a separate observation post followed the object with handheld thermal equipment. The heat across its surface looked even, with none of the hot spots an engine typically gives off. A search of the canyon the next morning turned up no wreckage or damage.

Anyone can browse the records for free at war.gov/UFO Dominio Público / Wikimedia Commons

Do the UFO files explain what the federal agents saw?

No. Neither document identifies the object or says where it came from. The department labels cases like this unresolved. That means investigators didn’t have enough information to identify the object. It does not mean they found signs of extraterrestrial activity.

The two accounts also differ on key details. The AARO memo describes a sequence lasting more than 30 seconds, while the FBI statement puts the whole sighting at about three seconds.

The documents also log the first report an hour apart: 7:23 p.m. in the FBI statement and 8:23 p.m. in the AARO memo, both in local time. Neither file explains the gap.

No radar data, video or audio recordings back up the agents’ description. The FBI statement includes nine images, but they don’t appear to show the triangle itself.