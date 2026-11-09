The Department of Defense has launched a nationwide competition to choose the site of its “Next Great American Base,” a heavily fortified installation that would house up to 100,000 people and generate its own power with on-site nuclear reactors. States have until Dec. 1 to nominate a location.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the search in a Sept. 30 memo. In it he cited rapid advances in disruptive technology, closer cooperation among rival powers and ongoing cyberattacks on U.S. defense infrastructure.

Hegseth put Dale Marks, the Pentagon’s assistant secretary for energy, installations and environment, in charge of the project. Marks told the specialized media outlet Breaking Defense he aims to select a site by June 2027, after his team reviews each state’s proposal in detail.

According to Marks, the U.S. hasn’t built a new military base in 40 years. He said the scale of this one makes it closer to a new town than a typical installation: “We talk about this as a base, but this is building a city.”

What will the Next Great American Base look like?

Marks said the base must support 15,000 to 25,000 active-duty service members and their families, which he estimates at roughly 80,000 to 100,000 people in total. That would make it larger than many American cities.

The Pentagon is looking for 100,000 to 250,000 acres, or about 156 to 390 square miles. Marks wrote to state leaders that offers outside that range could still be considered if they are otherwise compelling.

The installation would host units the military is still building. Marks mentioned autonomous drone strike wings, hypersonic units, and brigades armed with directed-energy weapons, which use focused energy such as lasers instead of bullets or missiles, to knock down enemy drones.

A senior defense official said the Pentagon plans to fit missions to the sites states offer, rather than starting with a mission and searching for land. The official added that lessons from drone attacks on U.S. bases in the Middle East will shape how the new installation is defended.

How would the Next Great American Base run on its own nuclear reactors?

States must show the base can operate without help from the outside world. That means small modular reactors, which are compact nuclear plants built from factory-made units, along with hardened microgrids and a closed-loop system that treats and recycles water.

Marks set a specific test. Within its first 24 months, the base has to prove it can sustain 30 straight days of full combat operations while completely cut off from civilian power. If the national grid collapsed, he said, the installation would stay fully operational and “ready to respond.”

Marks said the base must support 15,000 to 25,000 active-duty service members and their families. Wikimedia Commons

The off-grid requirement builds on Fortress America, a separate program launched in September. It is designed to give existing U.S. bases their own power supply, so an attack on the electrical system wouldn’t shut them down.

Marks described Fortress America as the forerunner of the new base. A senior defense official said the relationship would also work in reverse: whatever proves effective at the new site would be applied to existing installations.

How can states bid for the Next Great American Base before Dec. 1?

The competition is aimed at governors and adjutants general, the officers who command each state’s National Guard. Hegseth’s memo urged every one of them to “step up to the plate and bring us their best sales pitch.”

States are expected to propose public-private partnerships to share the cost. Under that model, the Pentagon would cover munitions bunkers, testing grounds, underground command shelters and other combat-related facilities, while private investors would build and run the digital infrastructure.

Marks said nearly everything else is open for negotiation, from housing to the perimeter fence. A community could offer to build schools, share its hospitals or provide other support infrastructure as part of its bid.

Without a location, the Pentagon can’t yet put a price on the project. Marks said he expects the 2028 budget request to include initial funding. A panel will make the final pick, and Marks said the president might take part.

Marks also said he wants the bidding to be as public as possible. His goal is to ease concerns that the administration could favor states led by Republicans over those run by Democrats.