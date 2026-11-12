The Trump administration is keeping restrictions that change the requirements for Medicare access, the U.S. federal health insurance program. The measure affects certain immigrants who live legally in the country and limits the immigration categories eligible for coverage, including for people already enrolled.

The change was set by a budget law enacted in July 2025, but its effects on current beneficiaries will begin taking effect in 2027. The groups affected include refugees, people granted asylum and beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has begun notifying beneficiaries to verify whether they meet the new requirements. Those who cannot prove they belong to an eligible immigration category could lose health coverage starting Feb. 1, 2027.

Which immigrants can get Medicare and who will be excluded

The new law limits Medicare eligibility to four immigration categories: U.S. citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders), people recognized as Cuban-Haitian entrants, and certain immigrants living in the U.S. under Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreements. They must also meet the program’s other standard requirements.

As a result, refugees, people granted asylum, Temporary Protected Status beneficiaries, and other immigrants who do not belong to the eligible groups are left out under the new criteria. The change marks a departure from previous rules, which allowed certain foreign nationals living legally in the U.S. to qualify for Medicare if they met the age, disability and work-history requirements.

Why having a work permit does not guarantee Medicare access

Having authorization to work in the United States does not amount to meeting the immigration requirements for Medicare. An immigrant can have an Employment Authorization Document, or EAD, a Social Security number and a legal job, but still be excluded from the program if their immigration category is not one of the four allowed under the new law.

For example, someone with approved asylum or TPS may keep a work permit and still lose access to Medicare. By contrast, a lawful permanent resident with a Green Card may meet the immigration requirement, though they still must meet the program’s general conditions, such as being 65 or older or qualifying through disability, ALS or end-stage renal disease.

When affected immigrants could lose health coverage

Although Trump signed the law on July 4, 2025, the restriction for people already enrolled in Medicare has a later effective date. The law set an 18-month deadline, which falls on Jan. 4, 2027. However, the SSA says coverage for affected beneficiaries will generally continue through Jan. 31 and end on Feb. 1, 2027.

To determine who qualifies, the SSA began sending notices in November 2026 to beneficiaries whose eligibility it could not confirm. Anyone who receives a notice will need to provide documentation proving U.S. citizenship or an eligible immigration status, following the instructions and deadlines provided.

In that case, users who believe they were wrongly excluded will be able to appeal the decision within 60 days of receiving the notice.