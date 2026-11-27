A study has found that young stars in the solar neighborhood are arranged in interlinked segments and branches, revealing a more fragmented and complex structure than a few continuous spiral arms.

The work was carried out by Spanish researchers at the University of Cadiz and the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC), who developed a method to study our galaxy’s spiral structure without starting from prior models of the shape and extent of its arms.

The Milky Way Is More Complex Than Previously Thought

According to the researchers, as reported by the EFE news agency, the Milky Way is usually depicted as a spiral galaxy with a few large, well-defined arms extending across its disk. But an analysis of the youngest stellar populations near the sun shows a more complex structure.

The study indicates that these stars are not arranged only along long spiral arms, but instead form a web of interconnected segments, branches and groupings . Their configuration is irregular and shows traits typical of flocculent galaxies.

Gaia Mission Data Used to Analyze Young Stars

The study, led by M. Carmen Sánchez-Gil of the University of Cadiz and Emilio J. Alfaro of the IAA-CSIC, analyzes the distribution of young star clusters and other objects linked to the earliest stages of star formation.

The study, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, combines highly precise data from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Gaia space mission with different catalogs of star clusters and star-forming regions, according to the IAA.

To study how young clusters are distributed in the Milky Way, the team combined two mathematical tools: Bayesian clustering detection models and graph theory .

Although they work differently, both make it possible to approach the same question from complementary angles. Bayesian models identify areas where these objects are concentrated, and graph theory helps reveal how those concentrations are connected to one another.

A New Approach to Studying Spiral Arms

According to Sánchez-Gil, the main innovation of the method is “letting the data reveal the structures themselves, without forcing them in advance to follow a preconceived spiral pattern.”

In the first phase, the researchers used Bayesian models, statistical tools that make it possible to identify groupings of stars based on how they are distributed in space. The key point is that the process does not require assigning them in advance to any of the known spiral arms: the structures emerge from the data and are only then compared with reference models published in the scientific literature.

In a second phase, they applied graph theory, a branch of mathematics that studies the relationships and connections among different elements. In this case, it made it possible to analyze how groups of young stars are linked in space and to determine whether small branches can form larger structures.