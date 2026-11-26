A clean, dry coffee filter can be used to remove dust and fingerprints from a TV screen without scratching it, according to cleaning expert Nicole Jaques, who cites Southern Living. She recommends it because it is lint-free and soft enough not to leave residue.

The screen collects dust because static electricity attracts it, and fingerprints leave behind oil that draws in even more dirt. That is why experts advise cleaning it once a week.

How to use it without damaging the screen

First, it is best to turn off and unplug the TV and let it cool down. Then wrap a clean filter around your fingers and gently wipe the screen without pressing.

This method is for dry cleaning: no cleaning products are added to the filter. The filter should be clean and dry.

Why a coffee filter works and how to use it

Ideal Home also points out that the filter does not shed lint and recommends using it dry on the screen with gentle strokes, repeating if any dust remains. Hunker describes it as a microfiber substitute that is soft enough to clean without scratching, and Southern Living notes that it is something most people already have in the kitchen.

First, it is best to turn off and unplug the TV and let it cool down. Then wrap a clean filter around your fingers and gently wipe the screen without pressing.

This method is for dry cleaning: no cleaning products are added to the filter. The filter should be clean and dry.

What manufacturers say

Samsung, LG and Sony all agree on dry cleaning with a soft microfiber cloth and no pressure. LG warns that pressing on the screen can cause internal damage, dark spots or cracks.

Compared with ordinary cloths, Samsung says rags, sponges and household brushes are not suitable for screens. Paper towels and abrasive pads can scratch them or remove the anti-glare coating. Consumer Reports also advises against using paper towels because of the fibers they contain.

What not to use on the screen

Samsung advises against glass cleaner, soap, detergent and solvents such as alcohol, benzene, ammonia or acetone. LG also warns against wet wipes.

All three manufacturers say not to spray liquids or cleaners directly onto the screen, because they can seep inside the TV. For a stain that will not come off dry, Samsung says to lightly dampen a microfiber cloth with distilled water and dry it immediately.