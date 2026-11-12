Genetics could be key to how the body processes medications, according to a study based on data from nearly 100,000 Americans from diverse backgrounds.

The study, published in Science Translational Medicine and led by the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, analyzed 16 pharmacogenes, or genes known to affect the effectiveness or toxicity of various drugs. To do so, it combined whole-genome sequencing with electronic health records from 98,590 participants.

All participants had at least one genetic variant

The results show that everyone in the sample had at least one of these genetic variants, with a median of nine per participant.

In addition, 24.4% had taken a medication whose effect can be altered by one of the variants they carried, according to EFE.

Ibuprofen, omeprazole, and other common drugs affected

Among the most common drugs identified in the study were ondansetron, used to treat nausea; ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory; omeprazole and pantoprazole, used for acid reflux and heartburn; and atorvastatin, which is used to lower cholesterol.

In the United States, more than 300 drugs include information in their labeling about how they interact with genetic variants, in cases where a genetic test can help guide prescribing. One example is a chemotherapy drug for colon cancer that can cause severe toxicity in up to 8% of patients with these variants, so they are tested before treatment.

The importance of precision medicine

According to the University of Pittsburgh, the finding highlights the value of genetic testing for certain medications. It also suggests that adding alerts to electronic health records could help doctors when prescribing any of these drugs.

Although many factors influence how a patient responds to treatment, genetics “could be a decisive factor for a large proportion of patients and underscores the importance of precision medicine when prescribing,” said the study’s lead author, Philip Empey.

More Than 17,000 New Variants Identified

The team also identified more than 17,000 new genetic variants and calculated the frequency of other known variants across different ancestry groups, including populations for which estimates had not previously been available.

The study was based on data from the All of Us research program at the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which aims to collect information from 1 million people to better understand how lifestyle, environment and genes affect health and disease.