Limescale buildup is one of the most common problems in bathrooms, especially in parts of Spain where the water has a high mineral content. Over time, these deposits can clog the small holes in a showerhead and make it harder for water to flow.

Although vinegar and baking soda often feature in countless household cleaning tricks, there is another ingredient that can truly remove this buildup: citric acid.

This compound, found naturally in fruits such as lemons, is also sold as a powder for household cleaning and can dissolve limescale deposits without needing to replace the showerhead.

Neither baking soda nor vinegar: the product that helps remove limescale from the shower

Faucet maker Hansgrohe recommends using gentle citric-acid-based cleaners to remove buildup from the showerhead.

Its composition allows it to dissolve calcium carbonate deposits that build up around the holes and keep water from flowing evenly.

The company advises against using baking soda and vinegar-based products to clean its fixtures, since they can damage certain finishes and materials, especially with frequent use.

The real trick to removing limescale buildup from showerhead holes

To try this cleaning trick, all you need is a container, water, gloves, a soft cloth and a citric-acid-based limescale remover.

The process involves following these steps:

Unscrew the showerhead and disconnect it from the hose. Prepare a solution of water and a citric-acid-based cleaner, following the proportions listed on the package. Submerge the showerhead, as long as the manufacturer allows this method. Let the product sit for a few minutes. Hansgrohe recommends not exceeding 10 minutes. Rinse the showerhead with plenty of clean water and gently scrub the silicone nozzles, if it has any. Reinstall the showerhead and turn on the faucet to check that the water is flowing properly.

It is also a good idea to check the small filter located where the showerhead connects to the hose, since dirt buildup in this part can reduce water flow.

Why limescale builds up in a showerhead

Limescale formation is directly related to water hardness, which depends mainly on its calcium and magnesium content.

When water evaporates, these minerals can remain stuck to surfaces and form a whitish layer that becomes harder and harder to remove.

In a showerhead, buildup can cause several problems:

Clogged water outlets.

Misaligned or uneven water jets.

Reduced flow.

Whitish stains on the fixtures.

Removing this residue can help restore the shower’s usual spray strength, as long as the drop in flow is due to a clog and not a plumbing pressure problem.