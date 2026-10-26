Mashed potatoes are a highly chosen side dish among lovers of gastronomy due to their great flavor and wide culinary versatility.

When preparing them, there are different recipes and ingredients to improve the creaminess of the final result, but the extension of Utah State University offers a tip for this purpose that does not involve adding anything extra to the recipe, but is instead based on making better use of the materials used during preparation.

It is a home trick that costs nothing, takes only 5 minutes to put into practice, and can increase the dish’s creaminess.

The “pot trick” to prepare the creamiest mashed potatoes of all

The expert tip indicates that once the boiled potatoes have been drained and before starting the usual preparation of the mashed potatoes, they must be put back into the hot pot where they were boiled and steamed for an additional five minutes.

This trick makes the potatoes lose all excess moisture, allowing them to absorb the butter and cream added to them better, helping to achieve an “ideal texture for mashed potatoes.”

Mashed potatoes recipe to prepare at home

For its part, the Oregon State University extension provides the following mashed potatoes recipe:

Ingredients

700 g peeled potatoes, cut into cubes

1/2 cup low-sodium broth or milk

2 tablespoons nonfat plain yogurt or sour cream

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon margarine or butter

Preparation

Place the potatoes in a pot and cover them with cold water

Bring to a boil and cook over low heat for about 15 minutes, until the potatoes are soft

Drain

Here the previously suggested “pot trick” can be applied

Mash and add the rest of the ingredients

Serve hot

It is recommended that leftovers be stored in the refrigerator within two hours after preparation.

Another trick for potatoes: how to peel them effortlessly and without using a peeler

Utah State University also offers another trick for those who want to prepare potatoes and want to peel them effortlessly, which consists of: