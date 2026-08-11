Millions of older adults can access different financial assistance programs intended to supplement their income.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) set the maximum federal SSI payment for an eligible couple at US$1,491 per month during 2026.

However, this is not an automatic deposit: the final amount depends on each beneficiary’s income, resources, and housing situation.

Who can receive up to US$1,491 per month from SSI?

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI), known as Supplemental Income Security, provides monthly payments to older adults and people with disabilities or blindness who have limited income and resources.

For 2026, the maximum federal payment was set at:

US$994 per month for one eligible person.

US$1,491 per month for an eligible couple .

The US$1,491 amount represents the federal maximum, so a couple may receive less depending on their financial and housing circumstances.

What requirements must retirees meet to qualify for the benefit?

To receive SSI based on age, applicants must be 65 years old or older.

Unlike those who apply for the program because of disability, older adults do not need to prove an inability to work.

The main conditions include:

Be 65 years old or older , or meet the disability or blindness requirements.

Have low or no income .

Have limited resources .

Meet the applicable residency and eligibility rules.

In the case of a couple, both members must be eligible for the federal amount corresponding to an eligible couple to apply.

The resource limit is key to collecting SSI

One of the factors that can most determine whether a person or couple qualifies for the benefit is the amount of resources they have.

For 2026, the resource limit established by the program is:

US$2,000 for one person.

US$3,000 for a couple.

Resources can include money in bank accounts and certain assets, although there are assets that are not counted in the same way under SSI rules.

That is why being 65 or older does not by itself guarantee access to the maximum payment. The SSA also reviews the applicant’s financial situation.