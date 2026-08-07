White vinegar has become one of the most consulted household tricks among Colombians, especially those looking to reduce odors in clothing, avoid soap residue, and keep the washing machine in better condition without spending more. Although it does not replace detergent, home cleaning experts recommend using it in moderate amounts as a complement to washing.

In Colombia, where humidity and indoor drying are common in several cities, vinegar is often used to freshen garments, towels, and sportswear. The key is knowing what it really does and how to apply it correctly so as not to damage delicate fabrics.

What is putting vinegar in the washing machine for?

White vinegar has mild acidic properties that help dissolve detergent and fabric softener residue built up in clothing and in some parts of the washing machine. Among the most commonly mentioned benefits are:

Reduce bad odors in damp garments.

Help towels stay less stiff.

Reduce soap residue that leaves a rough feeling.

Freshen sportswear or garments with persistent odor.

Help clean the fabric softener compartment.

Its occasional use can also help keep the washing machine drum cleaner, especially if maintenance cycles are run.

Where do you put the vinegar in the washing machine?

The most common recommendation is to add half a cup of white vinegar to the fabric softener compartment so it is released during the final rinse. In this way, it acts on the clothes without mixing directly with the detergent during the main wash.

It can also be used in a washing machine cleaning cycle, pouring one cup into the empty drum and running a hot-water program, as long as the manufacturer allows this type of maintenance.

Why do they recommend using vinegar instead of fabric softener?

Many people prefer vinegar because it does not leave greasy residue on the fibers and is usually more economical than some commercial fabric softeners. In addition, it does not add strong perfumes, something valued by people sensitive to strong fragrances.

However, the softening effect is lighter than that of a commercial product, so the same scent or texture should not be expected.

What clothes can be washed with vinegar?

Vinegar is often used for:

Towels.

Sheets.

Sportswear.

Cotton garments.

Everyday clothing with accumulated odor.

By contrast, it is best to avoid it on silk garments, delicate wool, or fabrics that indicate special care on the label.

What happens if I put too much vinegar in the washing machine?

Using excessive amounts does not improve the results and can be counterproductive. Too much acidity can damage some fibers over time and affect rubber parts or seals if used frequently and in large amounts.

That is why the usual recommendation is not to exceed half a cup per load and to avoid using it in every wash.

How often can vinegar be used in the washing machine?

For clothing, many people use it once or twice a week in specific loads, such as towels or sportswear. To clean the washing machine, a monthly maintenance cycle is usually enough, always following the appliance manufacturer’s instructions.