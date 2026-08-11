The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that it will deposit up to $8,231 into the bank accounts of taxpayers who file Form 1040 and meet the requirements for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for tax year 2026.

The maximum amount, intended for families with three or more qualifying children, represents an increase from the current $8,046 for tax year 2025.

The figure comes from the inflation adjustments that the IRS published in Revenue Procedure 2025-32, released in October 2025 as part of the tax changes enabled by the One Big Beautiful Bill tax reform law. These amounts will apply to returns filed in 2027, corresponding to income earned during 2026.

How much does the IRS pay for the EITC in 2026, and how does it compare with 2025?

The maximum amount of the EITC rises on a sliding scale depending on the number of qualifying children the taxpayer has. For tax year 2026, the $8,231 cap applies only to those with three or more dependent children.

For the rest of the family groups, the IRS also updated the maximum amounts:

Three or more qualifying children : up to $8,231

Two qualifying children : up to $7,316

One qualifying child : up to $4,427

No qualifying children: up to $664

Who qualifies to receive the EITC, and what must they do to claim it?

To access the credit, the taxpayer must have earned income, have a valid Social Security number before the filing deadline, and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident for the entire year. They must also file the return with Form 1040 and the corresponding Schedule EIC.