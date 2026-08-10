House keys are one of the objects most used by everyone throughout the day-to-day and, for this reason, they can accumulate dirt, grease, dust, and traces of rust.

Occasionally spraying them with white vinegar is a home trick that is easy to implement as part of maintenance and cleaning processes.

This method is ideal for helping remove accumulated residue and giving them a good appearance without using harsher products.

Spraying keys with vinegar: what it is used for

White vinegar is known for its cleaning and degreasing properties. When applied to keys, it can help loosen the dirt that builds up in grooves and metal surfaces.

It is also a great cleaner of surface stains and traces of light rust, which can appear over time.

How to apply this homemade vinegar trick on keys

The procedure is simple; just spray a small amount of white vinegar on the keys or dampen a cloth with the product.

The advice is to let it sit for a few minutes so the vinegar loosens the dirt. Then, it will only be necessary to clean the surface with a dry cloth or paper towel.

How often is it recommended to spray keys with vinegar

The frequency will vary depending on how the keys are used and the conditions they are exposed to. As general maintenance, it is usually done once a month.