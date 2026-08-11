Skin regeneration is a crucial aspect of preventing premature aging and maintaining eternal youth. There is a medicinal herb that not only helps keep cells from oxidizing over time, but also eliminates all impurities thanks to its antioxidant properties.

This herb is known for its ability to improve skin health and promote a youthful appearance. In addition, it is closely linked to spirituality and is associated with good luck, although it is little known in the United States.

Traditionally, it is consumed along with a shot of an alcoholic drink in August, as part of an urban custom that highlights its cultural importance.

The healing herb that eliminates impurities and rejuvenates the skin

Rue is a medicinal plant that offers multiple benefits to the body, standing out especially in its action on cellular tissues. This herb has been part of a ritual celebrated on August 1 each year, in which it is combined with cane liquor to create the famous drink “Caña with rue (a traditional herbal drink made with sugarcane liquor and rue)”.

Rue has properties that have scientific explanations and medicinal uses. It stands out mainly for its richness in antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which help reduce wrinkles and promote skin elasticity.

What are the properties of rue

Antioxidant : prevents cellular oxidation, regenerates tissues, and improves the skin’s radiance and firmness.

: prevents cellular oxidation, regenerates tissues, and improves the skin’s radiance and firmness. Antimicrobial : rue extracts, according to studies, have activity that fights bacteria and infections.

: rue extracts, according to studies, have activity that fights bacteria and infections. Anti-inflammatory : antioxidant properties are often accompanied by the ability to reduce abdominal inflammation and improve digestion.

: antioxidant properties are often accompanied by the ability to reduce abdominal inflammation and improve digestion. Antispasmodic: rue helps relax muscles, relieving spasms and cramps.

What foods cause abdominal inflammation and why?

Abdominal inflammation occurs when certain foods, such as fried foods and processed products, make digestion difficult or produce gas. On the other hand, foods such as legumes and cabbages can cause bloating as they break down in the intestine.

Likewise, food intolerances, such as gluten or lactose intolerance, can cause inflammation as they ferment in the intestine. It is essential to consult a doctor before adding a new food to the diet.

What is the proper way to consume rue, the ancestral herb that revitalizes the skin?