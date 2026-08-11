The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed on its official website in which cases its agents may appear directly at taxpayers’ homes to verify compliance with their tax obligations.

This is a formal procedure that is part of the collection process when debts or irregularities exist, and it can move forward even if the person does not respond to previous contacts.

When the IRS can come to your home

According to the agency, before a visit is scheduled, the taxpayer receives prior notices.

The process includes:

Sending Letter 725-B

Phone calls to arrange an appointment

Repeated notices in case of no response

However, if the taxpayer does not respond in a timely manner, the IRS may proceed and carry out the home visit anyway.

What agents do during the visit

The officers who arrive are IRS civilian employees who take part directly in the collection process.

During the visit:

They inform the taxpayer about their tax situation

They explain rights and possible legal consequences

They review outstanding debts or pending returns

If amounts are owed, the taxpayer may:

Pay the agent on the spot

Choose to make the payment online

What happens if the agent arrives without notice

The IRS also considers a key situation: if an agent appears without clear prior notice, the taxpayer has the right to verify their identity.

For that purpose, the agency has an official employee validation tool that allows confirmation of whether the person making the visit actually works for the agency.

What to keep in mind