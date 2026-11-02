The first major storm of November is still affecting the southwestern United States on Monday, November 2, after bringing heavy rain, flash flooding risk, and snow to the mountains over the weekend.

The system, fueled by tropical moisture from the Pacific known as an atmospheric river or “Pineapple Express,” hit Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado on Sunday, November 1. According to AccuWeather, it could leave rainfall totals of up to 11 inches in isolated spots by the end of the event.

Where is the heaviest rain expected, and which areas could flood?

The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, Colorado, kept a flood watch in place until 11 a.m. MST Monday for parts of southeast Utah and southwest Colorado, where 1 to 3 inches of rain were expected from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

The weather service warned that runoff could flood rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas, and that storm drains could become clogged with debris.

Among the cities at risk of flooding on streets and roads are:

Arizona: Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.

Utah : Cedar City and Moab.

Colorado: Durango and Grand Junction.

AccuWeather forecast 1 to 4 inches of rain across large parts of the Southwest, with 4 to 8 inches in some areas of central Arizona and localized totals of up to 11 inches.

On Sunday, the Weather Prediction Center also warned of strong thunderstorms in parts of Arizona and New Mexico, with possible damaging wind gusts, hail, and flash flooding.

Where will it snow during the first November storm?

The push of cold air will also favor snowfall in the highest elevations of the western U.S. mountain ranges, especially the Wasatch and Rocky Mountains.

AccuWeather estimates general snowfall totals of between 15 and 30 centimeters in higher elevations on Sunday and Monday.

The agency says Denver is not among the cities expected to see significant snowfall from this system. The heaviest totals will be concentrated mainly in mountain areas.