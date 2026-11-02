The U.S. passport is one of the most important documents for citizens who need to travel abroad, since it proves their identity and nationality to immigration authorities.

However, losing it or having it stolen can create complications, especially when the holder is outside the United States. For that reason, the State Department sets out a series of procedures for reporting what happened and requesting a new document.

What should you do when you lose your passport?

According to the State Department, U.S. citizens who lose their passport or are the victims of theft should report it to the agency as soon as possible.

There are three ways to file the report:

Online: complete Form DS-64 through the State Department’s official website.

By phone: call 1-877-487-2778.

By mail: complete Form DS-64 and send it to the address provided by the authorities.

This process invalidates the lost document so it cannot be used later.

What happens to the passport after the report is filed?

Once the State Department receives and processes the report, the passport is invalidated and can no longer be used for travel.

That means that even if the holder later finds the document, it cannot be used again or reactivated.

How do you replace a lost passport in the United States?

Reporting the loss or theft does not automatically mean receiving a new passport, and getting a replacement requires an additional process.

If it was lost in the country, follow these steps:

1. Complete the DS-11 passport application form.

2. Present documentation proving U.S. citizenship and identity.

3. Submit a photo that meets the official requirements.

4. Pay the required fees.

5. Submit the application at an authorized passport acceptance facility or, where applicable, at a passport agency.

What should you do if you lose your passport abroad?

U.S. citizens who lose their passport while outside the country should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

Consular officials can tell them what documents to submit and how to apply for a replacement.

In urgent situations, such as when a citizen needs to return to the United States and does not have enough time to obtain a regular passport, the consulate can issue a limited-validity emergency passport, which will allow them to return to the country quickly. It must be replaced as soon as possible.