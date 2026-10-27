The forecast anticipates precipitation in different regions of the country, with a risk of flash flooding in some areas and conditions that could complicate outdoor festivities.

The Halloween celebration, next Saturday, October 31, could be affected by heavy rains, storms, and possible flooding in different regions of the United States. Weather conditions could complicate the outdoor activities planned for that day.

According to the forecast published by AccuWeather, the main complications would be concentrated in the Great Plains, especially in parts of Texas, where the arrival of moisture from the Gulf and tropical regions is expected.

Halloween 2026: Which areas are at risk of heavy rains and storms

AccuWeather warns that, from Thursday through Halloween, precipitation could accumulate enough to cause flash flooding in some towns.

Among the areas with the greatest complications are:

Southern Texas: heavy rains are expected that could affect outdoor activities.

West and central Kansas: precipitation could complicate festivities, especially on Friday the 30th.

Southern Louisiana: some communities could experience thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains.

The forecast also mentions cities such as San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans, where storms could accompany the precipitation.

Although the most adverse conditions are expected in these regions, AccuWeather anticipates scattered rain in other parts of the country.

Where else could it rain during Halloween?

In addition to the areas with the highest risk of precipitation, the weather report forecasts isolated rain between Friday the 30th and Saturday, October 31, in the Rocky Mountains, the Florida peninsula, and coastal areas of the Northwest.

In California, some precipitation could reach the southern part of the state during Halloween, including the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego.

On the other hand, in Hawaii, heavy rains and possible flash flooding are expected in the days leading up to it, associated with Tropical Storm Olana. However, conditions could improve by the weekend.

Which areas will have better conditions to celebrate Halloween?

Not the whole country will have an unfavorable outlook. According to AccuWeather, the best conditions for outdoor activities are expected from northern Florida to New England and the Great Lakes region.

In these areas, temperatures could be several degrees above the usual values for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and parts of eastern Washington and Oregon will have colder conditions. There, wind chill temperatures could range between 30 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, equivalent to approximately -1 to 9 degrees Celsius.

In this way, those planning to take part in the Halloween festivities should pay attention to the weather conditions in their area, since the forecast includes everything from heavy rain to low temperatures, depending on the region.