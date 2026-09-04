The Texas Department of Public Safety can suspend the driver’s license of anyone convicted of possessing, using, altering, or lending a fraudulent identification document, under the state’s Transportation Code. The rule applies to people under 21 who possess a counterfeit ID to appear legally old enough, as well as individuals who use or provide a fraudulent driver’s license to someone else.

The provision is part of Chapter 521 of the Texas Transportation Code and is triggered when a court issues the conviction.

What fake documents cause a license suspension in Texas?

The law penalizes minors under 21 who carry an identification “deceptively similar” to an official license or certificate, unless the document bears the legend “NOT A GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT” in visible red letters. It also applies to those who alter, manufacture or lend their own driver’s license to another person.

A law enforcement officer may confiscate a document that improperly imitates an official license or identification card and does not contain the required warning. Providing false information when applying for a driver’s license or certificate can also constitute an offense.

Documents and conduct covered:

Fake identification used to appear 21 or older

Altered or forged driver’s license

Lending one’s own license to another person

Possession of more than one valid current license

False information on a license or certificate application

What consequences does the driver face and what must they do?

After the conviction, the Department of Public Safety suspends the license for the period set by the court; if the judge does not specify it, the suspension is automatically for one year.

Minors under 21 may also receive between 8 and 12 hours of community service, depending on whether it is a first offense or a repeat offense.

To recover the license, the driver must pay a u$s 100 reinstatement fee to the Department of Public Safety once the suspension period has ended. The confiscated fraudulent document is not returned to the holder.