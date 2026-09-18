Renewing a driver’s license online can save drivers a trip to a motor vehicle office. However, there is no single renewal process that applies across the United States.

Each state sets its own requirements for driver’s licenses and determines who can renew online, by mail, or in person. The federal government directs drivers to their state motor vehicle agency for specific renewal rules.

How to check if you can renew online

The first step is to identify the DMV or motor vehicle agency in the state that issued your license. USAGov provides a state-by-state directory with links to each agency’s services.

Before starting the renewal, check the agency’s online requirements. Depending on the state, eligibility may depend on factors such as:

The expiration date of your current license.

Your license type and status.

Whether you need to update personal information.

Whether you must complete a vision test.

Whether your immigration or temporary visitor status affects the renewal process.

Each state sets its own requirements for driver’s licenses and determines who can renew online, by mail, or in person. Gemini IA

Why renewal rules can be different by state

The requirements can vary significantly. For example:

New York: Drivers can renew online under certain conditions, including having a valid New York Driver’s license and meeting the state’s renewal requirements. Temporary visitors with REAL ID must renew in person.

California: The DMV has specific eligibility requirements for online and other remote renewal options, meaning some drivers must complete the process through a different method.

Because of these differences, drivers should check their state’s official motor vehicle website before attempting an online renewal. The same eligibility rule that applies in one state may not apply in another.