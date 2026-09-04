The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York states on its official website what penalties apply when a driver repeats within a two-year period the offenses in the city points system and reaches the permitted limit. If this happens, the driver’s license is suspended.

The driver’s licenses of those who have repeated offenses between 2024 and 2026 will be revoked

According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Points System is the alternative used to “identify high-risk drivers”.

In this context, those who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period, which in September 2026 would be from September 2024, will see their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.

If the offense was committed by another person, it will be necessary to request a hearing to contest the penalty.

The offenses that can cause the driver’s license to be suspended

According to the DMV, the offenses that are part of this list are distributed as follows

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points

Failure to exercise due care while driving: 5 points

Allowing aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Inadequate brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Following too closely behind another vehicle ( tailgating ): 4 points

Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Infraction related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points

Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points

Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

Accumulating 11 points for any of the offenses previously committed is grounds for the driver’s license or permit to be suspended.