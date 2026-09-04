En esta noticia
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of New York states on its official website what penalties apply when a driver repeats within a two-year period the offenses in the city points system and reaches the permitted limit. If this happens, the driver’s license is suspended.
The driver’s licenses of those who have repeated offenses between 2024 and 2026 will be revoked
According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Points System is the alternative used to “identify high-risk drivers”.
In this context, those who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period, which in September 2026 would be from September 2024, will see their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.
If the offense was committed by another person, it will be necessary to request a hearing to contest the penalty.
The offenses that can cause the driver’s license to be suspended
According to the DMV, the offenses that are part of this list are distributed as follows
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points
- Failure to exercise due care while driving: 5 points
- Allowing aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Inadequate brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following too closely behind another vehicle (tailgating): 4 points
- Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Infraction related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points
- Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
Accumulating 11 points for any of the offenses previously committed is grounds for the driver’s license or permit to be suspended.
“If you are found guilty of a traffic violation in another state or country, no points are added to your New York State driving record, unless the violation occurred in Canada”, the authorities say.