Blending banana peels and baking soda with water is a recommended option for those who decide to prepare homemade mixtures that are incorporated into their daily cleaning routines.

This combination is used to clean various surfaces, helping remove dirt and neutralize unwanted odors, as well as giving a new use to a material that is commonly wasted.

Blend baking soda with banana peels: uses and benefits

On the one hand, banana peels provide a texture that makes it easier to spread the preparation over various surfaces, while the baking soda works as a subtle abrasive and can be used to eliminate odors in rooms.

What this combination of baking soda and banana peels is used for

Among its notable uses are

Cleaning countertops and washable surfaces.

Removing light dirt.

Cleaning flowerpots.

Deodorizing trash bins and drains.

Cleaning containers and buckets before washing them.

How to easily make the combination of baking soda with the peels of two bananas

To make this mixture, you will need

Peels from two bananas

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 cup of water

Step by step to prepare the mixture

1- Cut the banana peels into small pieces.

2- Then, place them in the blender and add water.

3- Blend the mixture until it reaches a smooth consistency.

4- Add the baking soda and mix well.

5- Finally, pour the preparation into a container.

Using the preparation with baking soda and banana peels

The mixture is applied to the surface to be cleaned using a sponge or a soft cloth.