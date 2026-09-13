Feet are often left out of the daily hygiene routine, even though they support the weight of the body and are exposed to closed shoes, sweating, and constant rubbing.

That is why a home wash with salt and vinegar has gained ground, promising to relieve tiredness and reduce bad odor.

The practice combines two inexpensive ingredients that are easy to obtain. According to skin care specialists, the mixture acts as a natural antiseptic that complements daily hygiene without replacing it.

What benefits does this combination have

Vinegar provides acidity, which helps balance the skin’s pH and makes it harder for bacteria and fungi responsible for bad odor to proliferate. Its antifungal action is also useful against mild cases of athlete’s foot in early stages.

For its part, coarse salt helps absorb moisture from the skin and enhances the disinfecting effect of the mixture. In addition, warm water combined with both ingredients improves peripheral circulation and reduces the sensation of heaviness after a day in closed shoes.

Specialists point out that this routine does not replace medical treatments for advanced fungi, diagnosed wounds or skin conditions, but rather works as a wellness complement when there are no active injuries.

In this sense, scientific evidence on the exact effectiveness of vinegar and salt as an antifungal treatment is still limited, according to various specialists. However, its use does not pose risks for most people when the indicated proportions and times are respected.

How to do the wash step by step

The preparation is simple and takes no more than twenty minutes:

Fill a large basin with one liter of warm water , not hot.

Add half a cup of vinegar and two tablespoons of coarse salt.

Mix until the salt partially dissolves.

Soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes , without exceeding that time.

Rinse with clean water and dry well, especially between the toes.

The final drying is a step that many people underestimate, although it is key to preventing remaining moisture from encouraging the appearance of fungi. Specialists suggest not leaving feet wet or putting on closed sneakers immediately after washing.

Those with sensitive skin or an open wound should avoid this treatment until consulting a professional, since the acidity of vinegar can irritate damaged areas. For the rest, the routine can be repeated two or three times a week without inconvenience.

To enhance the result, many specialists suggest ending the routine with a moisturizing cream, which helps restore the skin barrier after prolonged contact with vinegar. This step is especially useful for those with dry or crack-prone heels.

In short, a simple ritual with kitchen ingredients can become a real ally for caring for your feet without spending more.