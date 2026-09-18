Moving to a new address can affect how taxpayers receive IRS refunds and correspondence. The Internal Revenue Service says taxpayers should notify the agency when their address changes.

The IRS offers several ways to report a new address, including using a specific form, updating the address on a tax return, or sending a signed written statement.

How to notify the IRS of an address change

Taxpayers can use different methods depending on their situation:

Form 8822: Individuals can use Form 8822, Change of Address, to notify the IRS of a new mailing address.

Tax return: Taxpayers can provide their new address when filing their tax return. The IRS will update its records when the return is processed.

Written statement: Taxpayers can send a signed statement with their full name, old and new addresses, and Social Security number, ITIN or EIN.

Phone or in person: Taxpayers can also notify the IRS by telephone or in person. The agency will need to verify their identity.

What happens after you report the change?

The IRS says that a change-of-address request can generally take four to six weeks after receipt to be fully processed.

Taxpayers should also notify the U.S. Postal Service when they move. However, the IRS warns that not all post offices forward government checks, so taxpayers should still notify the IRS directly about their new address.

The IRS offers several ways to report a new address, including using a specific form, updating the address on a tax return, or sending a signed written statement. Gemini IA

For taxpayers who filed a joint return and now have separate addresses, each person must notify the IRS of their new address separately.