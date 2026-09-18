Losing a Social Security card does not necessarily mean you need to request a replacement. However, if you do need a new card, the Social Security Administration (SSA) allows eligible people to complete the process online at no cost.

How to request a replacement online

The fastest way to start the process is through my personal my Social Security account. In most states, eligible users can request a replacement card online after signing in and verifying their identity.

If you cannot complete the process online, the SSA may direct you to a Social Security office or Card Center to finish your request..

The Social Security Administration allows eligible applicants to request a replacement Social Security card online at no cost.

Who can replace a Social Security card online?

Eligibility depends on the applicant’s situation. SSA says that, in general, adults with a my Social Security account and a U.S. mailing address may be able to apply online, although additional requirements can apply depending on citizenship and identification documents.

SSA also notes that you may not need a replacement if you already know your Social Security number. In most cases, simply knowing the number is enough.

How much does a replacement card cost?

A replacement Social Security card is free. SSA warns that private companies may charge fees for services related to Social Security cards, but those services are not required.

Once the request is completed, SSA says the replacement card is generally mailed within 5 to 10 business days.