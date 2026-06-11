The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the state of Texas confirms that those who do not meet the established requirements will not be able to register their car within Texas or make it legal to drive.

Therefore, it is necessary to know the documents that will be requested when trying to register the vehicle in all cases. Although, despite the strictness of the conditions, there are people who may be exempt from carrying out this process.

The Texas DMV will block the registration of any car: What requirements must be met for sure?

People who want to register a vehicle in Texas must prove they passed the emissions inspection (some models such as electric vehicles are exempt) if they belong to the following counties:

Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Denton

El Paso

Ellis

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson

In these cases, it will also be necessary to have the required minimum insurance with coverage already active. You must go to the corresponding tax assessor’s office and present:

Insurance card

Proof of vehicle ownership

The Texas DMV website: Can the process be done online?

On the other hand, the DMV confirmed that the portal used to renew vehicle registration is no longer officially available.

However, drivers who meet the eligibility requirements may still complete the renewal digitally through the Texas by Texas (TxT) platform, although commercial and government vehicles are excluded from this option.