En esta noticia
The American passport is an essential document for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who wish to travel internationally, as well as for those who do not have a Real ID driver’s license or another acceptable alternative permit for boarding domestic flights.
In this regard, the State Department posted on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to process a new copy during the coming week, but cannot do so during the traditional hours and dates of the centers.
These locations are regulated by official authorities and have authorized staff to provide guidance on the process.
The United States will allow passport applications from Saturday the 13th to Saturday the 20th for those who meet this requirement
Those who have all the necessary documents to apply for this international identification, but need to do so during unconventional hours, will be able to process their passport at any of the following locations:
Georgia State University - Clarkston Campus (Clarkston, Georgia)
- Day: Saturday, June 13
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
UC Irvine Passport Acceptance Office (Irvine, California)
- Day: Saturday, June 13
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Rafael Hernández Airport Terminal (Aguadilla, Puerto Rico)
- Day: Saturday, June 13
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce (Reno, Nevada)
- Day: Saturday, June 13
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Farmville Post Office (Farmville, Virginia)
- Day: Saturday, June 13
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Brenwood Post Office (Washington, District of Columbia)
- Day: Sunday, June 14
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Ulster Town Hall (Lake Katrine, New York)
- Day: Monday, June 15
- Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Oriental Bank (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
- Day: Tuesday, June 16
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Brunswick Energy & Education Center (Southport, North Carolina)
- Day: Tuesday, June 16
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Hillside Public Library (New Hyde Park, New York)
- Day: Tuesday, June 16
- Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Irondequoit Learning Center (Rochester, New York)
- Day: Wednesday, June 17
- Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Greens North Station Post Office (Houston, Texas)
- Day: Wednesday, June 17
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Brunswick Energy & Education Center (Southport, North Carolina)
- Day: Wednesday, June 17
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: Yes
Walgreens Corporate Headquarters (Deerfield, Illinois)
- Day: Thursday, June 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Iglesia Disipulo de Cristo (Bayamón, Puerto Rico)
- Day: Thursday, June 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Bob Clark Social Services Center (Brownsville, Texas)
- Day: Saturday, June 20
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment required?: No
Documents everyone must present in order to apply for an American passport
To carry out the process it is essential to comply with the following documentation and steps:
- Complete the DS-11 form
- Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example)
- Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license
- Provide photocopies of both proof of citizenship and identification
- Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application
- Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both a passport book and passport card are processed)
When the application is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the application can be checked at this link.