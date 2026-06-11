The American passport is an essential document for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who wish to travel internationally, as well as for those who do not have a Real ID driver’s license or another acceptable alternative permit for boarding domestic flights.

In this regard, the State Department posted on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to process a new copy during the coming week, but cannot do so during the traditional hours and dates of the centers.

These locations are regulated by official authorities and have authorized staff to provide guidance on the process.

The United States will allow passport applications from Saturday the 13th to Saturday the 20th for those who meet this requirement

Those who have all the necessary documents to apply for this international identification, but need to do so during unconventional hours, will be able to process their passport at any of the following locations:

Georgia State University - Clarkston Campus (Clarkston, Georgia)

Day: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

UC Irvine Passport Acceptance Office (Irvine, California)

Day: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Rafael Hernández Airport Terminal (Aguadilla, Puerto Rico)

Day: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Reno and Sparks Chamber of Commerce (Reno, Nevada)

Day: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Farmville Post Office (Farmville, Virginia)

Day: Saturday, June 13

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Brenwood Post Office (Washington, District of Columbia)

Day: Sunday, June 14

Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Ulster Town Hall (Lake Katrine, New York)

Day: Monday, June 15

Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Oriental Bank (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Day: Tuesday, June 16

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Brunswick Energy & Education Center (Southport, North Carolina)

Day: Tuesday, June 16

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Hillside Public Library (New Hyde Park, New York)

Day: Tuesday, June 16

Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Irondequoit Learning Center (Rochester, New York)

Day: Wednesday, June 17

Hours: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Greens North Station Post Office (Houston, Texas)

Day: Wednesday, June 17

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Brunswick Energy & Education Center (Southport, North Carolina)

Day: Wednesday, June 17

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: Yes

Walgreens Corporate Headquarters (Deerfield, Illinois)

Day: Thursday, June 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Iglesia Disipulo de Cristo (Bayamón, Puerto Rico)

Day: Thursday, June 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Bob Clark Social Services Center (Brownsville, Texas)

Day: Saturday, June 20

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment required?: No

Documents everyone must present in order to apply for an American passport

To carry out the process it is essential to comply with the following documentation and steps:

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both proof of citizenship and identification Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both a passport book and passport card are processed)

When the application is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the application can be checked at this link.