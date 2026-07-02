In the United States, each region may have different laws regarding the obligations and rights that apply to both tenants and property owners. Likewise, certain federal laws establish rules that must be respected throughout the country.

When a tenant decides to end the agreement early by breaking the lease, they may face penalties and fines. However, there is a group of individuals who are exempt from this in certain situations, and they are military personnel.

What does the Civil Relief Act establish?

The Civil Relief Act for Members of the Armed Forces (SCRA) establishes protection for military personnel so that in certain situations they can end a lease early without facing penalties or paying fines.

To qualify for this rule, conditions such as the following must be met:

When they sign the lease before being called to military service

When they receive a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) order

When they receive a deployment order for a period of 90 or more days

Who does this rule apply to?

This law covers members of:

The Army.

The Navy.

The Air Force.

The Marine Corps.

The Special Forces.

The Coast Guard.

The National Guard.

Tenants Can Break the Lease Without Paying a Penalty: What Is the Correct Procedure?

To be protected by this right, the tenant must:

Notify the owner in writing of their decision to terminate the lease.

Provide a copy of the corresponding military orders or a letter signed by their commander.

Send the documentation in person, by mail, or by a recognized delivery service.

The date on which the lease ends will depend on each rental agreement. In some cases, it may be 30 days after the first due date from when notice is given, and in others the last day of the following month in which the decision was notified.