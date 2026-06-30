In the United States, each state has different laws that establish the obligations and rights that apply to both tenants and owners. Likewise, certain federal laws establish regulations throughout the country.

When a tenant decides to end the agreement early by breaking the lease, they usually receive penalties and fines as a way to protect the owner. However, there is a group of individuals who are exempt from this, and they are military personnel.

The rent law has died: Why will military personnel not pay a fine if they decide to break the lease early?

The Civil Relief Act for Members of the Armed Forces (SCRA) protects military personnel in certain situations so they can terminate their lease without facing fines or penalties.

For this protection to apply, the tenant must meet certain conditions:

When they sign the lease before being called up for military service

When they receive an order for Permanent Change of Station (PCS)

When they receive a deployment order for a period of 90 days or more

Who is covered by this protection?

The following members are covered under this law:

The Army

The Navy

The Air Force

The Marine Corps

The Space Force

The Coast Guard

The National Guard

Tenants will be able to break the lease without paying a fine: What is the correct procedure?

To be protected by this right, the tenant must:

Notify the owner in writing of their decision to terminate the lease

Provide a copy of the relevant military orders or a letter signed by their commander

Send the documentation in person, by mail, or through a recognized delivery service

The date on which the lease ends will depend on each rental agreement. In some cases, it may be 30 days after the first due date once notice is given, and in others the last day of the month following the one in which the decision was notified.