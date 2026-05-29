The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, SCJN, issued a ruling that changes the rules for livestock transport in Mexico. The Full Court determined that several state permits can no longer be required. “The transit guide may exist as an instrument to prove ownership” , the top court stated in its ruling.

The decision was made when resolving Constitutional Controversy 216/2025, discussed in Full Court session on March 10, 2026. In the ruling, the Supreme Court clarified that certain local requirements in Nayarit encroached on federal powers, so their application has been without effect from now on.

In the official statement, the Supreme Court explained that some state provisions sought to control the movement of animals through local authorizations.

“In practice, they established a state system of prior authorization to move livestock,” the court said, which conflicts with the powers established in the Mexican Constitution.

The ruling distinguishes between the documents that serve to prove ownership of livestock and those that function as mandatory permits for their transport. The justices upheld part of the Nayarit Livestock Law that recognizes administrative instruments to prove possession or transfer of animals.

According to the statement, these mechanisms may remain because they do not constitute a mandatory filter for the movement of livestock.

“These provisions fall within the authority of the federal entities to legislate in civil and administrative matters,” the Court explained in justifying the validity of those records.

However, the Full Court invalidated several articles of the same law that required obtaining state permits before transporting or exporting livestock, products, and livestock by-products. Among them were transit guides numbered by local authorities or authorizations issued by inspectors.

The Supreme Court emphasized that this type of control falls under the federal sphere, especially in sanitary matters.

“These provisions intrude on the Federation’s sphere of competence in matters of general health,” the court concluded, making it clear that states cannot impose prior authorizations for the movement of livestock.