The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced through its official website an important change to the online system that is intended for retirees, beneficiaries, and future recipients of benefits alike.

It is a nationwide redesign of the My Social Security platform, which is widely used to carry out agency procedures and check benefits.

The new format is now available, and those who wish to use the platform during June will be able to use the new functions.

Main SSA changes that have already been implemented

One of the main changes is the addition of a new retirement calculator, this time redesigned so that users can compare three different types of estimates simultaneously.

The tool will now include visual charts and a clearer interface so users can easily understand how much they may receive based on different retirement scenarios. Among the changes, the following stand out:

Simultaneous comparison of multiple retirement estimates.

New color bar chart .

Simplified navigation within the system.

Unified design with the SSA.gov portal.

In addition, the service has updated its entire look to provide a unified experience.

All the procedures that can be done with this redesigned SSA platform

According to what the agency specified, those who access the platform will also be able to