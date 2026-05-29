Since the beginning of March, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has launched a major transformation that redefines the way millions of people access their benefits in the United States. The agency’s goal is to move toward a completely digital, faster, and more centralized system.

But behind this modernization, concern is growing. Specialists and workers warn that the new scheme could bring payment errors, processing delays, and service failures if it is not implemented correctly.

They Changed Social Security: how the new system works

The system redesign is based on two key tools that have already begun operating:

National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) : allows appointments to be managed online without relying on a physical office.

National Workload Management (NWLM): distributes cases among employees across the country according to availability.

This change means that a process started in one state will no longer necessarily be handled there, but may be resolved from anywhere in the country. The SSA is thus seeking to reduce processing times and optimize resources in a complex context marked by staff reductions and office closures.

During 2025, more than 7,000 workers left the agency, which accelerated the need to move toward a digital structure to sustain demand.

Alerts about the new system: the risks that worry experts and beneficiaries

Although the plan aims to improve efficiency, doubts are arising about its real impact in sensitive situations. One of the main problems identified is the possible lack of knowledge of specific state regulations.

In the United States, matters such as marriages, inheritances, or legal certifications vary by state, and not all remote agents would be prepared to handle those differences.

Among the main risks identified are:

Delays in benefit approvals

Errors in Social Security amounts

Improper payments or incorrect calculations

Higher levels of claims and frustration among users

For many analysts, the success of the new system will depend on staff training and operational reinforcement in critical areas.

How to avoid problems with Social Security

In the face of this structural change, specialists recommend that beneficiaries take preventive measures to avoid problems: