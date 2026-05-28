Millions of people in the United States generate income through apps and independent work without knowing that they must report it to the tax authorities.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed that those who exceed $400 net annually from this type of activity are required to report it, under risk of losing bank accounts, properties, and personal assets.

The agency has the authority to carry out that seizure without a court order. The mechanism is activated after a cycle of notices: if the taxpayer does not respond to the debt notice and lets the 30-day period after the formal warning expire, the Government is authorized to intervene in their assets.

What income creates the obligation to file with the IRS?

The $400 net annual threshold is low and easy to exceed. The requirement applies to any work outside an employment relationship, regardless of whether it is primary or supplementary income, and regardless of whether the platform issues tax documentation.

Activities covered

Passenger transportation with Uber, Lyft, or other apps

Delivery with DoorDash, Instacart, or Grubhub

Short-term rentals through Airbnb or similar services

Freelance services or online sales

Each year you fail to file, the debt grows: the IRS applies automatic interest and penalties that can turn a small obligation into a larger-scale tax problem.

What procedure must be done to avoid losing accounts and assets?

The annual tax return is the mandatory step, but not the only one. Independent workers must also pay self-employment tax and, if income is regular, make estimated quarterly payments to avoid outstanding balances.

What the IRS can seize

Funds in bank accounts

Wages, pensions, and commissions

Vehicles, homes, and personal assets

The IRS offers installment payment plans for those who cannot pay the debt all at once. Starting that process before receiving a seizure order is, according to the agency, the most effective way to protect assets.