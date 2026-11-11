To apply for a U.S. passport for a child under 16, both parents or legal guardians must appear with the applicant or give their approval. When both have custody and one cannot attend, the State Department requires that consent be submitted on Form DS-3053.

The official guide for applying for children’s passports says the absent parent must sign and date the document in front of a notary. They must also provide a photocopy of the ID they presented for the notarization.

Who Must Complete Form DS-3053

The requirement applies to the parent or legal guardian who cannot appear in person when both have custody of the child.

The document serves as proof of consent for the passport to be issued. It must be accompanied by the photocopy of the ID presented to the notary and submitted within 90 days of signing or notarization.

What Happens if the Parent Is in Another Country

Being outside the country does not waive the requirement. The authority says the form may need to be notarized at a U.S. embassy or consulate.

In addition, in some countries, local notarization is not accepted. The official website includes the list of places where you must go to a U.S. mission.

What Changes When There Is Sole Custody

The guide calls for different documentation if the person applying has sole custody or is the only parent or legal guardian.

Accepted proof includes a court order granting that authority, a birth certificate or adoption decree naming that person as the only parent, or a copy of the other parent’s death certificate.