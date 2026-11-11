U.S. federal law says most men must register for the military draft within 30 days after turning 18. The requirement applies not only to U.S. citizens, but also to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The process is carried out through the Selective Service System (SSS). “Military service in the U.S. is voluntary. But most young men must register with Selective Service,” the authorities say.

In that sense, by law 2026 is the turn of those born in 2008. However, the agency allows registration up to age 25.

Once men turn 26, they are no longer eligible, and failing to comply with this requirement on time can lead to penalties of up to $250,000 and/or years in prison.

When this military draft registration would be used

Authorities explain that this official list would only be used if Congress and the president authorize a military draft in a national emergency. The last one in the United States took place in 1973.

“In the event of a national emergency, the Selective Service System will use the registration to provide personnel to the Department of War and alternative service for conscientious objectors, if authorized by the president and Congress,” says the official USA.gov website

For that reason, registering does not mean being automatically inducted into the military, but rather creates a database that would only be used if needed and through a specific process.

What the penalties are for failing to register on time

Those who do not register within the allowed period -before age 26- may face fines of up to $250,000 and/or 5 years in prison.

“A person who knowingly counsels, aids or abets another person not to comply with the registration requirement is subject to the same penalties,” authorities explain.

In addition, failing to register can make a person ineligible for certain financial opportunities or for citizenship.

The process can be completed through the official website on the government page.

Starting Dec. 19 this year, the registration of men who are required to sign up will be done automatically.