Some foreign nationals can legally enter the United States without having to present a U.S. visa, as long as their country of origin is part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP, for its acronym in English) and they meet the established requirements.

Those planning to travel under this program must obtain an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which will be linked to the information in their biometric or electronic passport.

What are the six requirements to get ESTA authorization?

To get ESTA authorization, the applicant must meet six conditions:

Be a citizen of a country included in the program.

Travel for tourism or business.

Stay for up to 90 days.

Have a return ticket or onward ticket.

Not be barred because of immigration or security issues.

Pay the $40.62 application fee using the permitted payment methods.

If these requirements are met, only one document is needed to apply for ESTA travel authorization.

What is the only document needed to get ESTA authorization?

The essential document to travel under the Visa Waiver Program is a valid electronic passport issued by one of the participating countries. The passport information must be entered into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) online form.

That is because ESTA authorization is electronically linked to the traveler’s passport and is not issued in physical form, unlike traditional visas.

Which countries participate in the Visa Waiver Program?

The following nations participate in the VWP:

Andorra.

Australia.

Austria.

Belgium.

Brunei.

Chile.

Croatia.

Czech Republic.

Denmark.

Estonia.

Finland.

France.

Germany.

Greece.

Hungary.

Iceland.

Ireland.

Israel.

Italy.

Japan.

Latvia.

Liechtenstein.

Lithuania.

Luxembourg.

Republic of Malta.

Monaco.

The Netherlands.

New Zealand.

Norway.

Poland.

Portugal.

Qatar.

San Marino.

Singapore.

Slovakia.

Slovenia.

South Korea.

Spain.

Sweden.

Switzerland.

Taiwan.

The United Kingdom.

ESTA authorization is valid only for business or tourist travel of up to 90 days.

When is it mandatory to apply for a visa to enter the United States?

A U.S. visa must be requested when the reason for travel is not among those allowed under the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition, even if the traveler is a citizen of one of the participating countries, they will be excluded from the program if they meet any of the following conditions: