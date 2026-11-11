The State Department explains on its official website the required documents and steps needed to get an adult U.S. passport.

The process is for both first-time passport applicants and those who need a new passport and do not qualify for renewal.

What requirements must the copies meet to apply for a passport?

Anyone who needs to apply for a new passport, whether because they never had an adult passport or because they cannot renew, must submit specific documents along with Form DS-11.

Among the required documents are photocopies that must meet certain formatting requirements:

Printed on 8.5-by-11-inch paper.

Contain only one side of the document on each sheet.

What photocopies must be submitted to get a new passport?

According to information published by the State Department, applicants must provide:

A photocopy of proof of U.S. citizenship , along with the original document or a replacement.

A photocopy of the front and back of the photo ID.

What documents are needed to apply for a new passport?

The application using Form DS-11 must be made in person at a Passport Acceptance Facility. Applicants must submit documents proving U.S. citizenship and identity.

Documents to prove citizenship

U.S. birth certificate.

Valid or expired U.S. passport, as long as it is undamaged.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA).

Certificate of naturalization.

Certificate of citizenship.

Documents to prove identity

The following official IDs are accepted:

Valid U.S. or foreign passport.

Valid state driver’s license.

U.S. military ID.

Government employee ID.

Permanent resident card (Green Card).

Naturalization or citizenship certificate.

Global Entry, SENTRI, NEXUS or FAST cards.

Tribal photo IDs.

If the applicant does not have one of the accepted identity documents, they must review the secondary identification alternatives set by the State Department. The full list is available on the official website.