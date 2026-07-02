The United States is preparing for 72 hours of severe storms across a wide stretch of the country as a result of the intense heat wave that will remain until the July 4 weekend.

The weather forecasts indicate that this heat dome will continue to favor the development of thunderstorms, capable of bringing heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 80 mph, flash flooding, hail, and even some isolated tornadoes.

Severe storm alert for today, Thursday: which areas are on alert

According to reports from AccuWeather experts, today severe thunderstorms will take place during the afternoon and evening in

Central Ontario

Southern Quebec

Northern New England

Meanwhile, in the west, severe storms could reach from

Eastern Montana

The Dakotas

Northern and eastern Nebraska

Central and southern Minnesota

Western Wisconsin

Iowa

More storms on Friday: the areas on alert, according to experts

In addition to the regions mentioned above, severe weather could spread to

Wisconsin

Northern Missouri

Northern Illinois

Michigan

Northern Indiana

In the east, new rounds of heavy downpours are also expected from eastern Kentucky to New England, crossing Maryland.

In the southern part of the country there will also be intense storms with dangerous winds, especially toward the west.

Alert for the July 4 weekend in the United States

Specialists warn that as the heat dome weakens, the risk of storms increases for the central-northern part of the country and for the Northeast.

What are the risks of the storms that will take place in the coming hours

Specialists indicate that the different storms will vary in both size and intensity, but the main risks are

Damaging wind gusts capable of knocking down trees and causing power outages

Torrential rain with risk of flash flooding

Lightning activity

Large hail

Brief tornadoes in some cases