The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to issue another round of Social Security payments on Thursday, July 2, but not every beneficiary will receive money on that date.

Each month, the SSA distributes benefits on different days depending on the type of benefit and, in many cases, when a person first became eligible. July follows that same schedule, with retirees, survivors, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries receiving payments throughout the month.

Who is receiving a Social Security payment on July 2?

The July 2 payment is reserved for two groups of beneficiaries:

People who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 .

Individuals who receive both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and another Social Security benefit, such as retirement, survivor, or SSDI payments.

These beneficiaries will receive their Social Security payment one day earlier than usual because the regular payment date falls close to the Independence Day holiday.

Why is the payment being sent on July 2 instead of July 3?

Normally, these Social Security benefits are paid on the third day of the month. However, because July 3 is being observed in connection with the Independence Day holiday schedule, the SSA moved the payment to the previous business day.

The agency follows this policy whenever a scheduled payment date falls on a federal holiday or weekend, ensuring beneficiaries receive their money without delay.

July 2026 Social Security payment schedule

According to the SSA’s official calendar, Social Security and SSI benefits will be distributed on the following dates in July 2026:

July 1 (Wednesday): Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.

July 2 (Thursday): Social Security beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and recipients who also receive SSI.

July 8 (Wednesday): Retirement, survivor, and SSDI beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

July 15 (Wednesday): Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th .

July 22 (Wednesday): Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st .

July 31 (Friday): SSI payment for August, issued early because August 1 falls on a weekend.

How the SSA sends monthly benefits

The Social Security Administration now delivers monthly benefits electronically through direct deposit or the Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®.

Paper checks are no longer issued as part of the agency’s standard payment process. Beneficiaries who previously relied on mailed checks must have an approved electronic payment method on file to continue receiving their monthly benefits.