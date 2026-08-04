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In California, the rules for renewing a driver’s license change starting at a certain age. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) states that older adults who delay the process could lose the ability to renew under the usual system and face additional restrictions.
Licenses are changing: older adults will no longer be able to renew them as always from now on
In California, drivers aged 70 or older:
- Must visit a DMV office
- Must renew their license every 5 years
- May be subject to additional evaluations, depending on the case
Unlike other age groups, they cannot complete the process entirely online once they reach that age range.
How to renew a driver’s license in California
Drivers over 70 in California must:
- Schedule an appointment at the DMV
- Appear in person on the assigned date
- Complete the renewal form
- Take the vision test
- Pay the corresponding fee