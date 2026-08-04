The United States Government announced that military veterans with experience driving heavy vehicles will be exempt from the driving test in order to obtain a commercial driver’s license. The measure, called Freedom Haulers, aims to connect them with well-paid jobs in freight transportation.

The announcement was made on July 30 at the White House. President Donald Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins took part.

Who is exempt from the driving test under the new measure?

The central benefit extends the deadline to apply for a commercial license without taking the practical test from 12 to 24 months. The requirement is having operated heavy military vehicles for at least two years. It is already in effect in all 50 states and has been used by more than 40,000 veterans.

Added to this is “Even Exchange,” which exempts certain roles from the written test:

Motor transport operators and Army supply specialists

Patriot launch station operators

Navy and Marine vehicle operators

Air Force vehicle and paving equipment operators

This exemption is not yet nationwide: it is in effect in 34 of the 50 states, although more are expected to join.

What concrete benefits does this measure have for veterans?

According to Duffy, these jobs pay between $80,000 and more than $100,000 a year. Without this program, he said, veterans would have to retrain for a job they already did for years in the service.

The GI Bill covers up to 100% of tuition at approved schools. Veterans with service-related disabilities have access to full funding through the VR&E program. Today one in ten truck drivers in the country is a veteran, and the goal is to double that figure.