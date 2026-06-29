A bipartisan group of senators introduced the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, a bill that would allow SNAP beneficiaries to buy hot rotisserie chicken with their food stamps. The measure aims to eliminate a current restriction that today excludes that option because it is freshly prepared and served hot.

The initiative was introduced by Senator Jim Justice (R-WV) and backed by John Fetterman (D-PA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Michael Bennet (D-CO). It does not expand the program’s budget or change eligibility criteria.

What the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act proposes for SNAP beneficiaries

Current federal rules prohibit using SNAP benefits to buy hot prepared foods. That excludes freshly made rotisserie chicken, even though that same chicken can be purchased with food stamps once it is cold.

The Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act would correct that specific distinction without generally allowing the purchase of hot food.

What would change with this bill

What would be allowed: the purchase of hot rotisserie chicken with SNAP benefits

What would not change: the amount of benefits or who qualifies

What it would not include: a general allowance for prepared hot foods

Who it benefits and what the bill’s status is

Senator Capito emphasized that the measure is designed for older adults, busy families, and people without stable access to cooking equipment. Fetterman cited Costco rotisserie chicken —at $4.99— as an example of the kind of affordable food families should be able to access.

The bill revives a proposal Crawford pushed in the House as part of the farm bill, from which the hot chicken section was removed. Several states, including West Virginia and Arkansas, have already asked the federal government for waivers to allow this purchase through administrative action.