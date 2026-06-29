The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires compliance with certain requirements in order to renew a driver’s license and continue driving legally within the state.

In New York, the driver’s license must be renewed every 8 years, and the expiration date usually coincides with the holder’s birthday. The process can be completed up to one year before expiration or two years after the expiration date.

The Government suspends driver’s licenses: What requirements must be met to renew it?

To renew a driver’s license in the state of New York, the DMV requires the following requirements to be met:

Pass a vision exam or submit form MV-619 completed by an authorized professional, or have the results uploaded to the DMV Vision Registry.

Have the current address updated in the DMV records.

Provide the DMV identification number (9 digits) and the last four digits of the Social Security number for online transactions.

Pay the corresponding fee for the type of license.

Renew the license up to one year before its expiration or up to two years after. If it expired more than two years ago, it can no longer be renewed and a new license will need to be requested

Who must renew the driver’s license in person?

Most people can complete the process online or by mail, but the New York DMV requires visiting an office in the following cases:

Those who want to change a standard license for a REAL ID or an Enhanced Driver License (EDL) .

Drivers who want to update the photo .

People who want to change the license class .

Those who never received a Social Security number .

Holders of a Commercial Driver License (CDL) .

People whose license has a temporary visitor date .

Drivers with an extended temporary visitor permit, who must present updated documentation from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

How much does it cost to renew the driver’s license in New York?

Fees depend on the type of license and place of residence.

The base amounts are: