Sending money from the United States to Mexico is part of the routine of millions of Mexicans who live and work abroad. Although there are different options for making remittances, many people look for alternatives that allow them to reduce costs, simplify the process, and manage their money from one place.

In this context, a tool promoted by the Government of Mexico began to gain prominence among those who make transfers frequently. In addition to making it easier to send money, it also allows users to receive deposits, make payments, and manage funds from a mobile app.

This is the card from Financiera para el Bienestar (Finabien), a public institution that offers a service designed to connect Mexicans living in the United States with their families in Mexico through a digital financial platform.

The Finabien card and how it works for sending remittances

The Finabien card was created to offer a practical alternative for those who need to send money from the United States to Mexico frequently.

Through this financial instrument, users can make transfers, receive deposits, withdraw cash at ATMs, and use the balance to make purchases in physical stores or online.

The platform has a mobile app from which it is possible to check the balance, review transactions, and manage the account without needing to go to a branch.

How to send money from the United States to Mexico with Finabien

Once the card is active, remittances can be sent in a few steps.

First, the user must deposit funds into their account. Then, from the Finabien app, they can select the option to send money, register the recipient, and confirm the transaction.

After completing the transfer, the beneficiary will receive the funds through the service’s available methods, making access to the money easier without additional paperwork.

Requirements to obtain the Finabien card

The card is mainly intended for Mexicans residing in the United States who need to send money to family members or manage their resources between both countries.

To apply for it, it is necessary to complete the registration process and present a valid official ID. Depending on the procedure, contact details or other documentation may also be requested to verify the applicant’s identity.

The benefits of using Finabien

In addition to simplifying remittance sending, the card brings together different financial tools in a single product.

Among its main benefits are:

It allows you to send money from the United States to Mexico digitally.

Receive deposits and manage the balance from a mobile app.

Make purchases in physical stores and online.

Withdraw cash at ATMs.

Make transfers and payments from the same account.

Have a service backed by the Government of Mexico.

Fees and aspects you should review before sending money

Before confirming a remittance, Finabien informs the user of the cost of the transaction and the amount the recipient will receive.

For this reason, it is advisable to check the current fees, sending limits, and service conditions before making any transfer.

This way, it will be possible to choose the option that best suits each user’s needs and know in advance the total cost of the transaction.